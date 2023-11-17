Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 212,616 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212,616 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of OGE Energy worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.4182 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.