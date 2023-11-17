Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,378 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.42% of Stantec worth $30,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Performance

STN opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.99. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

