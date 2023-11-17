Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 679 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of ANSYS worth $25,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after buying an additional 141,755,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after purchasing an additional 430,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,454,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

ANSS stock opened at $301.66 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.82 and its 200-day moving average is $309.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

