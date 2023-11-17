Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 382,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

DCI opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

