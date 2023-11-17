Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,665,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,875,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

