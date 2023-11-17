Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE KAMN opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kaman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Kaman by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kaman by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kaman by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

