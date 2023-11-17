Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $10.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RC. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 60.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 141,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ready Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $966,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

