KeyCorp Lowers OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $32.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 2,378 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,567.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,777,261.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 65.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 34.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

