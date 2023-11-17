KeyCorp Weighs in on Target Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $8.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.90. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.16.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $129.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.73. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after buying an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

