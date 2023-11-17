Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KEYS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.73.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $132.80 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

