Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.11.

KMP.UN opened at C$17.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$19.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

