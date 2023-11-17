Kimberly-Clark Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 66.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.28. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

