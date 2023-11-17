Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Kinsale Capital Group has a payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $14.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $352.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.57 and a 200-day moving average of $373.47. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $250.90 and a 1 year high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,695 shares of company stock worth $3,582,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

