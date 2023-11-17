KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Down 13.8% in October

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 929,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

KLA Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $545.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $550.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.15.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in KLA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 93.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.