KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,100 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 306,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Sparta 24 Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 256.1% in the first quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 135,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 97,732 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 122.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $195.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.77. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

