KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 364,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KORE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $1.50 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KORE Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KORE

KORE Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $0.69 on Friday. KORE Group has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KORE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KORE Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in KORE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in KORE Group during the second quarter worth $1,070,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in KORE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of KORE Group by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.