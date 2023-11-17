Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.92 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $48.98 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.