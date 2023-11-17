Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after buying an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LW opened at $95.69 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

