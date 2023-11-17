Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

LRMR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 4,797.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

