Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 10,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LSCC opened at $58.91 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $966,128.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $70,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,263 shares of company stock worth $11,018,244 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $122,597,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,617,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

