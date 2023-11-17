Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Major Shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen Sells 5,600 Shares

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $74,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,664,629. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alberta Lp Wengen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $1,389,513.00.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.27 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,095,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after buying an additional 3,987,628 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1,816.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,816,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 3,617,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 94.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,824,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $16,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

