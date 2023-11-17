Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

LVRO opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. Lavoro has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVRO. Kim LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $17,325,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

