Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded at Argus

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Get Leidos alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $104.67 on Friday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Leidos by 3.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 74.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Leidos by 167.1% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.