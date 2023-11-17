Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill Sells 17,106 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $15.05 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 626,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,845,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after acquiring an additional 516,642 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LEVI. TD Cowen began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

