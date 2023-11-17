Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Up 12.7% in October

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,980,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 19,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,728.25% and a negative return on equity of 118.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
See Also
