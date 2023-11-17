LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE LITB opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 72.87% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $191.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LightInTheBox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Articles

