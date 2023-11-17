LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
LightInTheBox Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE LITB opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 72.87% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $191.77 million for the quarter.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
