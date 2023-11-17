Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Short Interest Up 10.5% in October

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lisata Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Lisata Therapeutics stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Lisata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

