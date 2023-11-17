Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAAC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $870.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

