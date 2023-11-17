Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,824 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.88% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $183,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $17,850,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

