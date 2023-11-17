LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 922,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 344,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

LVOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on LiveVox from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut LiveVox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded LiveVox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut LiveVox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of LVOX opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.14. LiveVox has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holdings, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management.

