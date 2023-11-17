loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Frank Martell Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,790.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Frank Martell bought 5,207 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $8,122.92.

On Thursday, September 14th, Frank Martell purchased 15,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,950.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Frank Martell bought 12,051 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,102.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Frank Martell purchased 12,949 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $25,639.02.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $533.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LDI

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 281.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,887,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 232.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 362,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.