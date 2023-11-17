Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Down 3.2%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.81. 112,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 270,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The company has a market cap of $673.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,522,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 126,571 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 167.8% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 789,477 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 909,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 205,146 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 418,875 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

