London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,717.50 ($119.34).

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,514.80 ($104.57) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,052 ($86.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,818 ($108.29). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,293.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,327.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,046.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,966,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,950 ($97.63), for a total value of £1,189,848,834 ($1,461,192,231.36). Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

