London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,717.50 ($119.34).
Read Our Latest Research Report on London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,966,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,950 ($97.63), for a total value of £1,189,848,834 ($1,461,192,231.36). Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.