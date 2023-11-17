LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,800 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 660,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.42 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other LSI Industries news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 15,403 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $245,831.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,086.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $245,831.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,086.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $71,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $763,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,020 shares of company stock worth $949,419. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at $553,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 22.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 445,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

