MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 205,480 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.17. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $85.42.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.