Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.95 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.88-$3.13 EPS.
Macy’s Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of M stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.90.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.36.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
