Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.95 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.88-$3.13 EPS.

Macy’s Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of M stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

