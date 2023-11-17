Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on M. UBS Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

