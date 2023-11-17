Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading 10% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $173.12 and last traded at $172.04. 189,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 386,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.47.

Specifically, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,597,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.09.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). As a group, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,605,000 after purchasing an additional 218,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

