MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MAG has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.85.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
