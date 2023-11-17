MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.85.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Performance

About MAG Silver

Shares of MAG opened at C$14.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$13.26 and a one year high of C$22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.18.

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.