Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,981,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 1,150,552 shares.The stock last traded at $56.15 and had previously closed at $55.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magna International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Magna International Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 549.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 272.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

