Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $27.15 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and $57,996.93 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,335.39 or 0.99897542 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000677 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $69,995.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.