MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.14

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.14 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 101926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

