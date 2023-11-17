Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.32% of Marriott International worth $174,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MAR opened at $203.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.