Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $125.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.86.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.99. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

