Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,490 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.23, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

