Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOOR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE DOOR opened at $86.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.13.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,607.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

