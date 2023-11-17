Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Matthews International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.
MATW stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MATW. TheStreet lowered Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.
