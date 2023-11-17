Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.35 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35), Briefing.com reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 125.37% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Northland Securities downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 889.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 634,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after buying an additional 570,563 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,153.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 576,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 530,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after acquiring an additional 494,825 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $8,028,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $7,043,000.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

