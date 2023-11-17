Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAXN. UBS Group started coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.57.

MAXN stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 125.37% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Maxeon Solar Technologies’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

