McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $352.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.35. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 34.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

